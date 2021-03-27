GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., will hold a drive-through chicken-and-noodles dinner on Saturday, April 10 from 4-7 p.m.
Dinner will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad mix, bread and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children age 3-12 and free for children under 3.
Tickets are available from any preschool family, staff member, or in the car line. All proceeds will go to the preschool's Resource Fund to provide items for educational purposes. For further information, contact the school at 357-4658.
