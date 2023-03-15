Today
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Dr. Who Trivia, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Murder & Merlot Book Club, Byler Lane Winery, Auburn.
Thursday, March 16
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-6:30 p.m. — VITA Tax Preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, March 17
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-Fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30-10 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11-11:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — Lego Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 18
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — VITA Tax Preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon-2 p.m. — Native American Artifacts, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Sunday, March 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Over 50 tables of numismatic material. Free admission.
Monday, March 20
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 21
8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Red Cross blood drive, Lakewood Park Christian School, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, auxiliary gym, right of door 1. Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give, sponsor code lpcs.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Thursday, March 23
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Education series, “Questions to ask your Doctor”, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 24
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, March 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 28
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, March 29
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, March 30
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 31
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Garrett Knights of Columbus fish fry, drive-through or dine-in in St. Joseph School gym, serving until 6:30 p.m. or sold out.
5-7 p.m. — Knights of Columbus fish fry, Immaculate Conception Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Dine-in or drive-through.
6 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 8
9 a.m. — Kiwanis Easter egg hunt, Eckhart Park, Auburn. Children 12 and under are invited. Bicycle giveaway and other prizes. Sign up to win at the event. Bicycles will be drawn for one boy and one girl in age groups 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Must be present to win. Promise DeKalb County scholarships of $125 also will be awarded to nine winners, ages 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Scholarships are good for DeKalb County residents only.
Tuesday, April 11
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 19
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Tuesday, April 25
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 26
5 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
