AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley has announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term as mayor for the City of Auburn.
In a news release, "While Ley has tremendously enjoyed the opportunity to serve Auburn citizens, both individually and collectively, he has also directly embraced numerous challenges necessary to improve city services and to provide more efficient and cost-effective government.
"Even under the blanket of the 2020-2021 pandemic, Mayor Ley has been successful in maintaining and expanding the city’s infrastructure and streets, as well as police and fire services through manpower and equipment, subsequently growing our customer base in water, sewer, electric, and AES departments. Ley has witnessed an overhaul of the Department of Building, Planning and Development, with new and highly qualified staff, resulting in a user-friendly and service-driven department.
"Outside the mandates of running the city, Ley and his staff have spent hundreds of hours selling and promoting Auburn and DeKalb County across the Midwest. For the first time in years, the city has invested tremendous effort reaching out to local, area, and regional developers and investors. Even though the results have already begun to materialize in the last couple years, they will continue in subsequent decades," the news release continued.
Ley believes Auburn is on the verge of the largest period of economic expansion in its history. While this requires considerable collaboration, it will entail heightened concentration and focus to facilitate all the components of such growth. Ley said he is committed to the current progress, eager to lead the momentum of investment and opportunities during a second term in office.
While housing and commercial development continues and expands, Ley said he desires to continue working on multiple projects for the community. Those projects include: additional development on the city’s east side, continued downtown development and re-development, adequate parking for downtown workers and various types of housing, addressing and improving the pedestrian and traffic movement in west Auburn in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Transportation, forward movement on the Wayne Street railroad overpass, ongoing expansion of our parks system and trails, and realization of a downtown Cedar Creek Waterfront Park.
Ley said he intends to keep a watchful eye on the city’s utility rates and tax rate. Included in his future plan is continuing the successful residential sidewalk program and downtown beautification progress.
In his announcement, Ley points to two statistics that confirm the positive direction of the city. One is the increased growth of the city’s assessed valuation from $556,000,000 in 2018 to $711,000,000 in tax year 2022. Second, is the decrease of the city’s tax rate from $1.0687 per $100 of assessed value in 2018 to $0.9564 per $100 of assessed value in tax year 2023. The result of all the economic investment is a lower tax rate for all.
Mayor Ley said he is excited and motivated to continue working for the citizens and businesses of Auburn. "He appreciates the opportunity given to be your mayor and with your support he looks forward to serving the great city of Auburn for a second term. He is committed to maintaining the culture of Auburn as it has been for over 120 years," the news release concluded.
