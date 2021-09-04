AUBURN — From gas pumps to steering wheels, tail lights to vintage hats, a new event sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has a little bit of something for everyone.
Auburn Americana debuted Friday and will continue today during this year’s ACD Festival.
The new event is taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street and features a swap meet, a car corral and a car show. In addition, a sale of vintage items is being hosted in the Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds.
Cars in the corral are for sale, with transactions handled privately between the buyer and seller.
Dave Holt of Waterloo brought along his 1947 Ford pick-up truck, with an asking price of $22,000.
The truck originally was owned by the late Jack Davis of Garrett, who passed away in 2017. Davis owned and operated Garrett Auto Trim for 50 years.
Holt said his father-in-law gifted the truck to Holt’s wife and they took it to Kentucky when the moved. Holt said he drove the truck two or three days a week while in Kentucky. His son especially enjoyed riding in the truck to Cub Scouts, he added.
The Holts moved back to Indiana three years ago. Now that the Holts have four children under age 12, they need a back seat, he quipped.
“We just don’t need it,” he added.
Kevin Snyder of LaPorte brought along his 1937 Ford pick-up, hoping to sell it during this weekend’s event. Snyder said he attended the car corral and swap meet when it was hosted at the Auburn Auction Park. While the event at the auction park was on a larger scale, Snyder said he was enjoying the new venue.
Bill and Linda James traveled from Galena, Illinois, to participate in the swap meet. They also had attended the event in previous years at the auction park.
The Jameses were offering pre-World War II antique car parts for sale, with numerous horn rings and hood ornaments on display.
Bill James said he is in the process of restoring a 1932 Auburn convertible sedan and, while the process is far from finished, he hopes to bring the car to the festival in future years.
Linda James said they had been leaning toward a maroon paint job for the Auburn, but after walking around downtown Thursday, they saw a vehicle in dusty green that caught their eye.
Auburn Americana resumes today and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the swap meet and car corral is $8. Admission to the car show along Union Street is free.
