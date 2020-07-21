AUBURN — NCG Cinema, located at 1111 Smaltz Way, has announced its reopening, said Tim Dilts, NCG marketing director.
“The movies are back, and we have some opportunities to experience the movies like never before,” he said in a news release.
Each Wednesday through July, all movies will be free at NCG, according to the release. Classic movies including “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Back to the Future” and many more will be featured this month, Dilts said.
NCG is offering NCG Suites, in which visitors pick the date, the movie, time and friends for their own suite experience. For more information, guests are asked to contact NCG.
“We are excited that the movie-going experience is open once again at NCG Cinema in Auburn,” Dilts said. “We are dedicated to providing a safe, clean and enjoyable movie-going experience.”
NCG has posted safety guidelines and procedures on its website, ncgmovies.com/re-opening-ncg/.
