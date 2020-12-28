AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported six new deaths of county residents who were positive for the coronavirus and 86 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths and cases occurred over a five-day holiday weekend from Dec. 24-28.
Two people who died were above 70 years old, two were above 80 years and two were older than 90 years. No further information about the deaths will be released, the department said.
A total of 63 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 29 in December.
The new cases raise the county’s overall total to 2,933 since the start of the pandemic and 968 in December.
Wednesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; 15 between ages 11-20; 14 from 21-30 years of age; 15 between 31-40; eight who are 41-50 years old; 15 who are 51-60; 10 who are 61-70; six who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 225 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
