AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for child molesting.
Joseph Frederick Maddalone III, 24, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Maddalone to 25 years in prison, with five years suspended and 20 years to serve. Squiller found Maddalone to be a credit-restricted felon and a sexually violent predator.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Indiana State Police detective Jake Quick, the victim was forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in LaOtto. The child said Maddalone touched her and the acts occurred several times over a period of four years.
She described the first incident as taking place around the time she was in kindergarten, six years prior to the investigation, when she would have been age 5 and Maddalone would have been 17 or 18.
The last incident occurred when she was age 9 and Maddalone would have been 21, the affidavit said.
Quick said he reviewed Snapchat messages on the girl’s cell phone and saw conversation that was consistent with “grooming.” He also saw messages that would be considered inappropriate communication between an 11-year-old and a 23-year-old, according to the affidavit.
During a police interview, Maddalone said he touched the victim about 13 times, then stated it would have happened a lot more than 13 times over the years, the affidavit said.
Maddalone would have been age 21 during the charging period of June 9, 2020 and December 2020, according to the affidavit.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said it is clear from letters submitted to the court by the victim and her family that the incidents had had a profound, negative effect.
Maddalone was considered to be a close friend of the family and the betrayal that occurred has negatively impacted everybody in the family, Blythe added.
Blythe noted the the breach of trust, the length of time and number of times that the acts occurred and the young age of the victim.
“I made a horrible choice and regret my actions and the damage that has been done,” Maddalone told the court.
“I promise to never do this again and promise to make better choices until the day I die.”
Squiller said it is clear that the situation has had a profound impact not only on the victim, but her entire family.
In a letter submitted to the court on behalf of the family, it starts out, “This has been a nightmare for our family,” Squiller noted.
The judge found that the abuse occurred repeatedly, that Maddalone was an individual whom the victim and her family trusted, and that Maddalone abused and betrayed that trust.
As mitigating factors, Squiller acknowledged that Maddalone had mental health and functioning issues and had obtained treatment voluntarily.
