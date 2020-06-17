AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council on Tuesday introduced a resolution honoring the late Wayne Madden.
Mr. Madden was serving as a council member when he died May 30 at the age of 73.
He had served as worldwide president of Lions Clubs International in 2012-2013. He began serving on the city council in October 2016.
Council members passed the resolution on the first of two required readings. A final reading and vote will occur at a future council meeting when members of Mr. Madden’s family are present.
The text of the resolution “honoring of Mr. Wayne Madden for his many years of dedicated service to the City of Auburn, Indiana, and to the Auburn Common Council:”
Whereas, Wayne Madden was currently serving his second term, with the best interest of the City as his priority, on the City of Auburn Common Council; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden passed away on May 30, 2020.
Whereas, Wayne Madden has demonstrated class, dignity, and city pride beyond reproach; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden has been a dedicated, diligent, and impactful member of the Auburn Common Council; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden has always maintained an independent and conscientious voice on the Auburn Common Council; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden was an engaging, impactful, and consistent member of Auburn First United Methodist Church; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden was a member of the Auburn Lions Club for 36 years, holding many offices during his time there including; club president, district governor, state council chairperson, International Director, executive officer, and chairperson of the LCI Foundation; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden was instrumental in bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars of grants to the City of Auburn, Indiana, including but not limited to the magnificent playground equipment located at Rieke Park and the bus garage for the DART transportation services in DeKalb County; and
Whereas, the matters referenced above are just a small portion of the many efforts made by Wayne Madden over the years to make the City of Auburn, Indiana, a great community to work and raise a family; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden has served as a public servant at both the county and city levels, and has been a good and loyal citizen; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden served as the Auburn Lions Club President for one year in 2012-2013 and was instrumental in starting the Auburn Noon Classic Lions Club, in Auburn, Indiana; and
Whereas, Wayne Madden’s efforts have not only benefited the City of Auburn, but all of those who come to Auburn to enjoy our beautiful city; and
Whereas, the public officials, citizenry, and all those who visit our city should be truly grateful and proud of the work that Wayne Madden has performed as a City Common Councilman and as a member of the International Lions; and
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Common Council of the City of Auburn, DeKalb County, and State of Indiana:
That Wayne Madden is hereby mourned, loved, and honored for his tremendous contributions to the City of Auburn and the Auburn City Common Council, and for an outstanding lifelong service to the DeKalb County Community.
That this Resolution shall be spread of record of the City of Auburn, Indiana.
That Wayne Madden lived a life of service and his hand shall now and forever touch the face of God.
Be it further resolved that the Common Council desires for the community to recognize Wayne Madden, and to extend our deepest heartfelt gratitude and sincere condolences to Linda, his children, Jennifer and Julia, his sisters, Diane and Deb, and his loving extended family.
