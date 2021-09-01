AUBURN — A woman who led Auburn Police on a high-speed chase through south Auburn and then southeast to St. Joe was ordered to serve two years on probation by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
April Harrington of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies, as part of a plea agreement.
She received a pair of two-year sentences, all suspended and to be served at the same time, and was placed on probation for two years. As a term of probation, she must serve not less than six months on home detention, Brown ordered.
According to police reports at the time of the incident, the chase reached speeds of 100 mph, while a child passenger reportedly waved at bystanders for help.
The chase began at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2020, when an Auburn Police officer attempted to stop a white 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix.
The Auburn officer spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Grandstaff Drive and 7th Street in west Auburn. Police said that as the car passed the officer’s location, it appeared that a juvenile female passenger was attempting to get the officer’s attention.
The officer followed the vehicle and learned its registration was false and fictitious, a news release said. The officer made a traffic stop in the area of 15th Street and Grandstaff, and as the officer was approaching the car on foot, the driver sped off.
The officer pursued the vehicle through the south side of Auburn, where the driver disregarded several stop signs and traveled at speeds of approximately 55 mph, police said. According to police radio traffic, at one point, the driver cut across the grass through Memorial Park on the city’s southwest side.
The car continued through Auburn and then headed southeast for 10 miles on C.R. 46-A, where it reached speeds of approximately 100 mph, police said.
The car eventually stopped in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe, where Harrington was taken into custody. Police then determined that Harrington lived at the residence.
The girl who was riding as Harrington’s passenger was unharmed and was released at the scene to her father, police said. Radio traffic indicated the girl was 10 years old.
“It could have ended very, very tragically,” Brown said during Monday’s hearing.
The court heard Harrington has successfully completed counseling and complied with requests since her arrest and prior to sentencing.
“I’ve been through a lot of life-changing things and finally getting off drugs,” Harrington told the court.
“I’m really regretful the things I’ve done.”
She said she has taken steps to correct her behavior and is “doing better” now.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said is clear from a presentence investigation that Harrington was having a difficult time with addiction at the time of the incident.
“It’s good to know she’s taken advantage of services,’ Blythe added.
He described Harrington’s behavior at the time of the incident as a “danger to the community” that created “an extremely dangerous situation.”
Blythe said jail would not be a good place for Harrington to serve her sentence but said that a period of home detention would be appropriate.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Charles Davis of the 1600 block of Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida, received a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for non-support, a Level 6 felony. As a term of probation he must pay $5 per week on his child support arrearage. At the end of June, he was about $18,000 behind in child support payments, the court heard.
• Austin Eicher of the 20000 block of U.S. 24, Woodburn, was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except time served while the case was pending, for conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and must successfully enter and complete a “13-step program” as a term of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.