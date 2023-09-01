Panel artist

Xenia, Ohio resident Todd Blocher hand paints lettering on a panel during the inaugural Panel Jam Auto Art Show event Friday.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — A Xenia, Ohio man and friends brought their talents to downtown Auburn for the first Panel Jam Auto Art Show Friday.

As spectators watched, the Hoosier Slingers showed their artistic abilities while helping to raise funds to benefit Inspiration Ministries.

