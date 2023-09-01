AUBURN — A Xenia, Ohio man and friends brought their talents to downtown Auburn for the first Panel Jam Auto Art Show Friday.
As spectators watched, the Hoosier Slingers showed their artistic abilities while helping to raise funds to benefit Inspiration Ministries.
Todd Blocher talked as he hand-painted lettering on a sign panel.
“Right now, I’m doing a hand-lettered sign panel. We’re doing different sign panels and we’re auctioning them off for charity today.
“I’ve been doing it off and on for probably 25 years. I started right out of high school. I worked for a sign shop,” he said. “I kind got out of it and then I got back into it, doing it for a fun hobby. I do a lot of charity events.
“These guys that we work with, they’re fun to come to because you’re just blown away with the type of work they turn out each time,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see that. It’s like, ‘Man, I want to do that.’ They push you to get better. It’s a fun experience."
A sign he was working on began with background paint, with black stifled in. From there, he followed with a transparent candy color that allows the black to show through. On top, he’s adding bright-colored lettering.
“There’s different ways (to do it),” Blocher said. “A lot of the guys, they’re able to just lay it out by hand as they go, but I usually do a layout. That way, I can get some of the perspective down.
“It changes as you go,” he said. “You originally have in your mind what it’s going to look like and you start it, and then, ‘Well, that doesn’t look right,’ and you make changes to it.”
There usually isn’t a lot of time to make changes.
“The paint will cure fairly quick,” Blocher explained. “A lot times, it depends on the style of your background, what the base is. A lot of times, you can wipe it back off. There’s other times, you wipe it, and it will take the background off too, so you’ve got to be real careful with that.”
Growing up, one of Blocher's cousins had a sign shop. After he finished high school, he went to the cousin for help in finding an art school. “I wanted to try and pursue art, and he told me a couple of sign schools,” Blocher recalled.
“A week later, he called me and says, ‘Hey, if you’re interested, I’ll hire you and teach you everything I know. I worked for him for almost 10 years,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.