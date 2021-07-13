AUBURN — A Uniondale woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after her vehicle overturned on Interstate 69 at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the 325 mile marker south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Josephine Koelling-Moore, 39, complained of left shoulder pain. She was driving southbound when her 2018 Chevrolot Equinox began to hydroplane in the driving lane due to rainfall and the road being wet, police said.
Police said Koelling-Moore tried to over-correct, causing the vehicle to run off the west side of the interstate into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
County police and Indiana State Police also worked two property damage accidents around the same time at the 326 mile marker.
