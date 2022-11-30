(EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to an editing error, the version of this story appeared in Wednesday’s was accidentally cut short. It is being republished in its entirety. We apologize for the error.)
AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has announced the winners of the Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022 campaign.
Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022, coordinated by the Community Foundation of DeKalb County helps non-profit and charitable entities build their endowment funds at the Foundation. Donors throughout DeKalb County and beyond contributed to the largest-ever fundraising event by donating more than $119,000 in support of nonprofit organizations and charitable entities that hold endowment funds.
The three winners who received unrestricted grants in the amount of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 are: first place, Auburn Waterloo-Trail with a total of $40,850 raised; second place, St. Martin’s Healthcare with a total of $22,440 raised; and third place, DeKalb County Outdoor Theater with a total of $9,000 raised.
“Giving Tuesday DeKalb is truly a community event which highlights the importance of nonprofit organizations, the impact of generosity, and the incredible community pride in DeKalb County,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the foundation.
“Seventy people made over 145 donations through this event. The outpouring of support from donors is remarkable and we appreciate every single donor who shared their generosity through this annual event.”
