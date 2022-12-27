Garrett CyberPatriot team repeats as state champions

GARRETT — If once is good, twice must be nice.
The Garrett CyberPatriot program continued its run as one of the best in Indiana during the state round held Dec. 9-11.
Garrett Middle School won its second straight state title while the squad from Garrett High School placed in the top 10 in its most recently completed season.
“I could not be more proud of how this program performs with no formal training,” coach Bill Thomas said. “Our coaches and students have become great problem solvers. That trait is key to success in any career field, but especially in cybersecurity.”
CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the world’s largest cybersecurity competition. It is sponsored by the U.S. Air & Space Forces Association and challenges teams of high school and middle school students to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Using a proprietary competition system, teams are scored on how secure they make the system.
The Garrett Middle School program has been in existence for just four seasons. In that time, it has placed second in the state twice before winning the state championship each of the past two years. This year, Garrett Middle School was represented by three newcomers Dante Maslin, Chase Roberts and Lucie White.
“What a great way to start a career in CyberPatriot,” Thomas said. “This group went from complete novices to the best team in the state. I am sure they will all be great additions to the high school program next season.”
Garrett High School has competed in the CyberPatriot program for over a decade, but this season was one of the best in school history, Thomas said.
At the start of the season, close to 2,900 teams nationally attempted to qualify for one of three tiers of competition in the state round. Garrett’s high school’s team qualified for the platinum tier, which consisted of the top 30% of all teams nationally. Then in the state round, Garrett placed 10th in the Hoosier State.
“Our students should be proud of their accomplishments this season while competing with the most difficult challenges in the history of CyberPatriot,” Thomas said. “This program has grown because of their hard work and attitude towards learning.”
The Garrett High School team included seniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz along with sophomores Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley and freshmen Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer.
This year, the group was guided by team mentors Nicholas Yoder and Nick Molargik. Both are Garrett graduates and alumni of the school’s CyberPatriot program.
“It is great to see these two come back and share what they have learned with others,” Thomas said. “We are so fortunate to have them as part of our program.”
The Garrett CyberPatriot program is sponsored by Chapter 143 of the U.S. Air and Space Forces Association. That group, which helped to found the program at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, paid for registration fees as well as food and drink for every competition.
“We are thankful for all that Chapter 143 has done for us throughout the years,” Thomas said. “They have supported many Garrett students in beginning a career in computer science and we could not have had this level of success without them.”
