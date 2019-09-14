AUBURN — Classic City Readers will meet Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center, where participants will be discussing “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. Books are available to check out at the genealogy center front desk.
All Eckhart Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 29, for maintenance around the library campus. All locations will reopen with their regular hours on Monday, Sept. 30.
All Eckhart Public Library wi-fi will be unavailable all day at all locations on Friday, Sept. 27, due to work on internet cabling.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, the Sonic Forces video game, available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. Once again, the diabolical Dr. Eggman has taken over the world. Guide Sonic and his friends players fight classic bosses and new enemies.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus the week of Sept. 16-21:
• Eckhart Envoys homeschool program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the opportunity to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with your peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
• Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will access a world of creativity and discovery, exploring new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Garden Club: Join the Teen Library for an hour of gardening fun, as participants weed and maintain the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden. Participants will gain hands-on experience with gardening. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, the group will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage, and harvesting. All are welcome Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m., at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up.
• Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will have the chance to access a world of creativity and discovery before heading to preschool, exploring new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating and more Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which meets Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
