AUBURN — The city of Auburn is looking to make the most of its $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan dollars.
In doing so, they are taking a chance to be one of 12 communities in the state to be awarded a Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program grant.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety and Auburn City Council both gave their support to applying for the grant during meetings this week.
Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street, presented the opportunity to both boards this week.
Auburn City Council member Natalie DeWitt threw her support behind the program during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“I think it is important to at least apply,” she said. “It is a great way to move forward. We are a very attractive community because we have applied for a Stellar grant in the past. We are very attractive to the state.”
The HELP program is a re-imagination of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affair’s (OCRA) Stellar program. OCRA has collaborated with the Purdue Center for Regional Development, the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement, the Ball State University Indiana Communities Institute, Ivy Tech Community College and other state partners to offer the new program.
In explaining the program, Finchum said the program will help communities develop a strategic plan that will target funding for projects that will leave an impact and legacy in a community.
To apply for the grant, the city had to assure 30% of its ARP funds would be set aside in case the city is awarded the grant. The city also must pay half the salary of a part-time project coordinator at a cost of $20,000 the first year and $40,000 the second year.
OCRA will be awarding up to $1 million in matching grant monies to 12 communities who look to complete projects in one of four areas. Those areas include e-connectivity, promoting community wellness, enhancing quality of place and strengthening local economies.
Each community chosen for the grant opportunity will complete a year-long process to identify projects in each community that will make a difference and impact the community in the future. This will be done through a partnership between city and local officials and members of the community.
Winning communities will be announced on Friday, Nov. 5, with project collaboration starting in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.