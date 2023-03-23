WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school district Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider is leaving the district.
The DeKalb Central school board accepted Snider’s resignation, effective April 7, during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Snider has accepted a position as the chief financial officer at Rooted Pursuits, an affiliate of Ambassador Enterprises in Fort Wayne.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Steve Teders offered words of thanks to Snider for his services to the district.
“I just want to say publicly Steve has been just a dynamic individual to work with. He’s been here for eight years and I’ve had the pleasure of being here at central office the entire time Steve has been here.
“And I think I can speak for many of the staff that have interacted with Steve over these eight years, the level of professionalism that Steve displays on a daily basis, the level of integrity. He’s always going to find a way to make it happen. He’s the money guy and he’s the guy that controls the purse strings. And so maybe he didn’t always have the answer that someone would want to hear, but he was able to work with people to find solutions to problems that required dollars to fix."
He described Snider as a “great thought partner.”
“I can’t say enough about the work ethic … The district is losing a valuable, valuable, I can’t stress that enough, a valuable asset, and shoes that will be extremely hard to fill,” Teders said.
“Steve, thank you for everything and I’d just like to give you a round of applause.”
“Very appreciative of everything and thank you,” Snider responded as the school board and audience rose to their feet, applauding, to recognize Snider .
Board member Heather Krebs also recognized another member of the central office staff, whose resignation was accepted by the board Tuesday. Heather Swift, who has served as central office executive assistant for about five years, will leave her position, effective March 30.
“Just like Steve, you’ve been an integral part of the team and I can’t say enough, when I was president of the board, how much you assisted me and were always on call with anything I needed. And I know you supported the entire board and Steve and the entire district to a great degree, so I thank you,” Krebs said.
