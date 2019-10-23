AUBURN — Our Turn to Serve, a group that raises funds for veterans, including service dogs, will hold its annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn.
More than 200 tickets have been sold, with a capacity of 249.
Our Turn to Serve finds, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other disabilities at no cost to the veteran.
The event, “Roaring 20s Mystery Dinner,” will feature appetizers and cocktails and museum tours from 6-7 p.m., murder-mystery entertainment and a sit-down dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $55 per person (ages 21 and over). The Kruse Plaza is off C.R. 11-A southwest of Auburn.
Sponsorship opportunities include:
• Item or service donations;
• $750 “Rescue” sponsor, which includes two tickets, two bottles of wine and wine glasses from Two-Ee’s Winery;
• $1,500 “Handler” sponsor, which includes four tickets and a half-case of wine from Two-EE’s; and
• $3,000 “Top Dog” sponsor, which includes a special reserved table for eight guests, a case of wine from Two-Ee’s and a challenge coin.
Rescue, Handler and Top Dog sponsors will be recognized in promotional materials and signage and through social media.
For more information or to donate, contact Cindy Conser at 445-2501.
Our Turn to Serve is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.
