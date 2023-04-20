WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school board president Greg Lantz Tuesday said he believes the board is moving forward in a responsible manner as it considers facility improvements.
During the public comment section of Tuesday’s school board meeting, an audience member asked, “Where are we at with Phase II … when’s the next time that comes up for discussion?”
The next phase of district facilities upgrades has been discussed over the past several months at board meetings and work sessions.
Documents available on the district’s website highlight each of the six schools in the district: DeKalb High School, DeKalb Middle School, Country Meadow Elementary, McKenney-Harrison Elementary, Waterloo Elementary and James R. Watson Elementary. The document purposely leaves out any dollar estimates, Superintendent Steve Teders has said.
The board has entered into an agreement with design firm Garmann Miller, who will take the list of projects and put updated estimates to them.
“Right now, I think really … the three things that I got that came out of the work session … were that one, we need a plan. We need a three-, five- and ten-year plan. We need to understand what that looks like. At least the three- and five-year to get things kicked off. And that’s just a priority list, to understand the priorities, right?” Lantz said.
Then, Lantz said, the board will have to find out the costs involved. Once costs are determined, the board will have another decision to make on whether those priorities hold true, he added.
“What I want to see is a funding plan,” Lantz said.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Lantz further highlighted what the school board discussed in Thursday’s work session and reiterated during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Lantz said there is agreement that all items on the list need to be completed and agreement that cost estimates need to be provided before moving forward to the next step.
He said there is agreement that all the items on the list cannot be done in one, two or three years.
“This is solely due to logistics,” Lantz said.
“There needs to be a three-, five-, and 10-year facilities plan,” Lantz continued.
“There needs to be a funding plan. If it takes 3-5 years to complete everything on the list due to logistics, then why would we borrow all the money for five years and draw it down over five years. No need to pay interest on the first three or four years when you will not use the money.”
Lantz said board member Jeff Johnson brought up the word “grace” in last Thursday’s work session, “asking for grace and understanding from the community while we navigate this process.”
“We just want to put together a smart plan. Both priorities, strategic, as well as funding, and that’s really where we’re at, ” Lantz said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The audience member agreed there is a need for planning and strategy.
“But what I also feel like is that we’re dragging our feet a little bit and so how do we stay on task with that?” he added.
“I think the next piece is, like I said, we don’t have any cost information,” Lantz said.
Lantz said Garmann Miller will develop a scope of work and provide cost estimates by May 11.
Board member Valerie Armstrong said at the work session, the board discussed a timeline.
Board member Tony Baker said the process will probably take somewhere between six to nine months before the board has a concrete direction.
“We’re talking about spending somewhere between five and 30 million dollars. I don’t think you’d want us to come up with that plan in 30 days,” Baker said.
“Once we get the costs, then we’ve got to start thinking about alternatives. If we get prices back that are just completely outside the realm of reality, we’ve got to come up with options,” Baker said.
“It’s a process,” Lantz said.
He said the board will come prepared with a plan, lay it out to the community, and will “socialize that with the community so that they all have a chance to weigh in and we get plenty of time for response.”
