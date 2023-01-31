Garrett man suffers head injury in Monday crash

GARRETT — A Garrett man suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Thomas Cook, 73, of Garrett, was transported to an area hospital by a Parkview EMS ambulance for treatment.
Police said Cook was traveling east in the 1700 block of C.R. 60 when his 2008 Ford Explorer left south side of the roadway, drove through a ditch and over a driveway, striking a patch of trees where the vehicle came to rest.
Cook told police he had fallen asleep. Police said Cook’s vehicle was determined to be a total loss.
County police were assisted by units from the Garrett, LaOtto and Corunna fire departments, Brent’s Towing and Parkview EMS.
