HUNTERTOWN — A banquet was held recently to celebrate the volunteers serving Northeastern Indiana CASA and to applaud their efforts this year.
Each year, the nonprofit gathers staff, community leaders, board members, and area judges to honor the Court Appointed Special Advocates who volunteer to advocate for children in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
CASA provides a voice for powerless children involved in judicial proceedings and advocates for their best interests while striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life. At the volunteer banquet, executive director Erin Conley described the volunteers as “heroes.”
“When we hear the word hero, we automatically think police officers, firefighters, emergency responders … and while all of those are in fact heroes, my most favorite heroes of all are our volunteers. You are the true role models and leaders of our organization. Volunteers, you are so much more than a volunteer, you all inspire me,” Conley said.
Volunteers are called upon to advocate for children who are appointed a CASA through the court system. In doing so, volunteers may interact with parents, family members, teachers and other adults that play a part in that child’s life.
Conley told those volunteers present at the banquet, “The title of a volunteer does not justify what each of you truly are. In fact, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface. Heroes are what you really are. Even if at times you feel you’re not.”
Community members and leaders, board members, judges and guests in support of the many volunteers were also thanked for the ways they champion the mission of Northeastern Indiana CASA.
“Without support, we couldn’t make it. This special role that each of you play a part in is not easy,” Conley said.
“It’s emotional, it’s hard and at times, it feels down right impossible to make it through various situations. And although you may not know what is actually going on, your love and support keeps these volunteers going.”
Conley said that the nonprofit is only successful when the community as a whole works together to better the future for its children.
“The role of a CASA is equally magnificent and difficult, and each one of you here this evening need to realize that your efforts as a volunteer, or as a support to the volunteers, is recognized and appreciated,” Conley said.
“Together we each play a key role to make Northeastern Indiana CASA what it is today. To our wonderful volunteers, thank you all for being my favorite hero and for helping the children all across our five counties. Thank you for all of your hard work and thank you for continuing to inspire! We really couldn’t do this without you.”
To learn more about Northeastern Indiana CASA, visit neincasa.net.
