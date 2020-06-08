AUBURN — No candidates for local office appeared on the Democratic side of last week’s primary election ballot.
The party hopes that will change for the November election.
“DeKalb County Democrats believe that voters should be given a choice on Election Day and would like to talk to anyone who may have an interest in an elected position,” Suzanne Davis of Auburn, DeKalb County Democratic chair, said Friday.
“We offer full training and other support to potential candidates,” Davis added.
Davis said she is looking especially for candidates to run for the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and DeKalb County Council.
“I have talked to a couple people who’ve expressed interest, but I’m not really sure until I’m ready to put them on the ballot,” Davis said.
She has no one in mind to run for state representative from District 52, she added.
The party has until June 30 to choose people to fill its numerous ballot vacancies and must register them by July 6.
“Hopefully now that we can get out a little bit more, we might be able to have some face-to-face with people” who might run for office, Davis said.
She said the local Democratic Central Committee has authorized her to appoint candidates as the county chair. A nomination does not require a formal caucus meeting, she said.
DeKalb County was not alone in having no Democratic candidates for local offices on the primary ballot. Noble County also had no candidates for county offices, while LaGrange County had one candidate for its county council. Steuben County had two candidates, who ran against each other for the office of coroner. The party also has a candidate for District 51 state representative for Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
