HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved awarding teacher appreciation grants to eligible teachers in the amount of $598 apiece.
The money comes from the state and is awarded to teachers who were employed by the district last year, are still employed, and have received a teacher evaluation of effective or highly effective, said Superintendent Anthony Cassel.
The board also approved transferring up to $199,000 from the operation fund and up to $195,000 from the education fund to the rainy day fund. Cassel said the district has worked to be fiscally responsible and has stayed below appropriations, allowing it to transfer excess funds to the rainy day fund.
“We are looking very solid again, very solid, staying under our appropriation amounts,” Cassel said.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Brad Hennessey from his position as athletic coordinator. Hennessey will continue in his role as head maintenance director.
“So I’m in the process now of wracking my brains about how do we address that — meet the needs within the building … and be fiscally responsible,” Cassel said of how the vacancy will be filled.
He said the board will hear more as he begins to piece together ideas.
“I think he (Hennessey) has found that the demands of that job and especially in the COVID era … as much time as that was taking, it was really deflecting from his director of maintenance job,” Cassel said of Hennessey’s decision to step down from the position of athletic coordinator.
In his superintendent’s report, Cassel noted that while DeKalb and Steuben counties are deemed to be “red” due to COVID-19, attendance at school events is limited. However, events are being livestreamed, Cassel said.
“We’re trying to promote that out,” he said. “We’re going to try to push that out as much as possible and livestream as many events as we can.”
Cassel went on to praise the district’s staff and families as they deal with situations arising from COVID-19.
“I just want to commend our staff, teachers, administration and our families, because it’s not been easy since March, and it continues to not be easy,” Cassel said.
Classes have continued to be covered and teachers who are quarantined have continued to teach remotely from home and are recording lessons and sending them in, he added.
“It’s been good,” Cassel said.
Cassel said the district is looking at updating the school fire alarm system. He said a lot of false alarms are being triggered out of a specific zone in the school building that includes the front hallway. A company will visit the school and offer a quote.
