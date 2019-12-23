Feller family welcomes daughter
Lily Grace Feller was born Dec. 11, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital to Hannah and Luke Feller of Auburn. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She joins a sibling, Max Feller.
Paternal grandparents are Jane and Rex Feller of Waterloo. Maternal grandparents are Frankie and Tom Hefty of Auburn.
Paternal great-grandparents are Ron and Karen Feller and Herman and Hilda Buchs.
Maternal great-grandparents are Dorothy and Raymond Hefty and Grace and Auburn Gunn.
