AUBURN — Ben Smaltz said he likes helping people.
One of the ways he believes he can do that is by serving in public office.
Smaltz, 52, of Auburn, is seeking his sixth two-year term representing Indiana House District 52. He is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Morgan Rigg.
“The primary thing we do as representatives is constituent services,” Smaltz explained. “Somebody calls and they have a problem, we’re able to help them. They identify a place in Indiana code that’s not working right or is affecting people negatively, we work on fixing that sort of thing.
“Help them understand what the law says, help them through what difficulties they may have, I really enjoy that,” he said. “Public service is enjoyable when you can help somebody, be their advocate.”
Issues facing the state
The budget will be a key part of the Indiana Legislature’s work in the upcoming session.
“We have been able to balance the budget. The five terms I have been there, we have budgeted in a balanced way, without smoke and mirrors, no gimmicks,” Smaltz said. “We have saved money like any Hoosier would and should — have some emergency funds.
“We have done that in a very responsible way. It’s not too big, it’s not too little,” he said. “We work with financial folks that give us great information and tell us what we can forecast for and what we should have in the bank.” In a typical budget, Smaltz said Indiana has 11%-13% in the bank.
“That’s important to not spend that unless you have to,” he said. “We’ve seen those days because that’s what funds our schools, that’s what funds our public safety, our roads, our general government, and that’s important that we not go into the red.
“We have states around us that go into the red and we do not do that.”
Smaltz sees a recession looming. He said state leaders know from experience of past recessions — such as those in 2001 and 2008 — how plan prepare moving forward.
“We have a playbook that worked,” he said. “You’re able to see what strategies were employed, what worked and what didn’t work.
“What we don’t ever want to see is in the early 2000s when the State of Indiana had a deficit management plan,” Smaltz continued. “We don’t want to get there. There’s no reason to get there.
“Recent forecasts for the first time in at least a year came less than what we anticipated, so we’re starting to see it now.”
Smaltz said Indiana pays cash for projects where possible, while financing projects when necessary.
“Just like sitting at the kitchen table with my wife when we’re trying to figure out our budget, it’s the same thing: borrow smart and pay cash. We do that at the state level and I’m very proud of that.”
Abortion bill
“I’m a little more conservative on that issue, but I think we got the best we could get out of the special session,” Smaltz said.
“I think that is an issue that we will revisit session after session,” he predicted. “In the past, historically, you’ve had Republicans file pro-life bills. I think we’re going to see Democrats filing bills on the other side.
“Historically, the Democrats have been in a protected position with Roe vs. Wade. As conservative Republicans, we would go at it from whatever angle we could figure out to diminish, and ultimately eliminate the number of abortions in Indiana.
“Now that they no longer have that protection, we, the conservatives, are in the position of protecting and expanding,” he said. “I think we’ll see a lot more tug-of-war on the issue. I can’t remember a Democrat having filed a bill about abortion since I’ve been there. I think we will see those come.
“Because of what happened in July with the (U.S.) Supreme Court and just what happened with Indiana about the same time in our special session, that is not the end. We will continue to discuss that issue for many, many sessions, if not every (session).”
Marijuana
Smaltz said he wants all the information he can before making a decision either way with regards to marijuana.
“If we don’t legalize it, I want to know why. Why don’t we legalize it? What are the real reasons behind that?
“If we do legalize it, why and how? I want to know all of those things before I make a decision,” he said.
“I would call myself very firmly in the middle on the issue,” Smaltz stated. “What’s good about it? What’s bad about it?
“Certainly, all the opposing sides have viewpoints and data. I want to know all of that and I want to know what the plan is.”
Smaltz said he also wants to know if people who advocate for medical marijuana really want it for recreational use.
“Are we just making liars of people who really want it for recreational use? Shouldn’t we address that? Are people really benefiting from it?” Smaltz said. “I don’t know. There are people who say they do, that it makes them feel better.
“The reliance on opiates and opioids, that’s got to come to a stop,” he continued. “If someone wants to use medical marijuana in place of an opioid produced by a pharmaceutical company, I think we should talk about that.”
Smaltz said the issue deserves plenty of discussion and consideration.
“I think the issue is relevant and I think the issue deserves attention,” he said. “It deserves our attention, one way or another.
“If we don’t do it, why? If we do do it, why and how? Unanswered questions lead to bad policy.”
Smaltz believes Indiana needs to consult with law enforcement, mental health and social services groups, while also seeing other states addressed the issue.
Background
Smaltz and wife Shelley are owners of Taylor Rental. They have two grown children.
“I’ve been here since I was 7,” he said. “When I was little, I would sweep floors and empty trash. I’ve done every job in this company. Oftentimes, I do all of them in one day.”
He keeps changes of clothes close by depending on the need. “I can be blue collar one minute and white collar the next,” Smaltz stated. “There’s days I will put state rep clothes on. I’ll put Taylor Rental stuff on, my jumpers, and then I’ll go back to state rep stuff at the end of the day.
“It’s quick change here a lot of times.”
