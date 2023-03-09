Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 6-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Magen Wilson, 33, of the 6200 block North, C.R. 125 East, Fremont, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. March 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Noah Williams, 24, of the 5200 block of C.R. 59, St. Joe, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. March 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayla Ramirez, 33, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. March 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cesar Ramirez, 44, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. March 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
