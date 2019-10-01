AUBURN — Fire damaged a home in northwest Auburn early Monday morning, the Auburn Fire Department reported.
Auburn firefighters were called at 4:18 a.m. to a fire in the ceiling of the home at 1013 Adam Ave. They arrived at 4:24 a.m. to find a fire above the ceiling in bathroom. The fire had extended into a bedroom and the kitchen.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and there was no other fire extension in the home, said Fire Chief Michael VanZile. It was declared under control at 4:35 a.m.
Two occupants were at home at the time of the fire, and both escaped without any injury, VanZile said.
