BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board voted unanimously Aug. 21 to advertise its proposed 2024 budget.
Because the school district had not yet received current assessed value figures, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said the Department of Local Government Finance recommended the district create its budget using 85% of the district’s 2023 assessed value.
As advertised, the district’s tax rate is 97 cents per $100 assessed value. Once current assessed value figures are available, Conwell said the actual tax rate will come down.
The district’s 2023 assessed value was $1,005,311,368, Conwell said. For last year’s budget, the district’s advertised budget rate was $1.02, but the actual rate came in at 79 cents.
In other business, the board approved leave requests to attend the National School Superintendent Conference Feb. 15-17 in California and the National School Board Conference April 6-8 in Louisiana.
At the request of board member Richard Musser, the district will also look into Consortium of State School Boards Associations activities.
The board signed these new staff members to contracts: Holly Blomeke, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; Suzanne Chipman, Butler Elementary; Megan Huntsman, all buildings; Leah Noble, Eastside Junior-Senior High School; and Rebecca Pollock, all buildings.
DeKalb Eastern bus drivers will receive a 2% increase.
Board member Craig Davis asked if the district had enough bus drivers. Transportation director and Riverdale Elementary Principal Brennen Kitchen said DeKalb Eastern has enough drivers to cover the regular routes, but could use more substitutes.
“With our regular routes, we’re good,” Kitchen said. “It’s our sub list that’s extremely thin. We need more subs. That’s the bottom line.
“When our extra-curriculars go out right after school, they have to have our regular route drivers drive those and we have to have somebody drive the regular routes,” he said. “Some of our events will have to get pushed back for when we can leave.
“Everybody around this area has that problem,” Kitchen stated.
Eastside teacher Bobbie Moughler will retire June 18, 2024.
The board accepted these resignations: Annamarie Boits, Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative psychologist; Jill Ellis, NEISEC teacher; Gwyneth Gaston, Impact Institute aide; Tabitha Haas, bus monitor; Marla Housel, NEISEC teacher; McKenna Shaffer, NEISEC aide and Adam Strong, Eastside teacher.
Davis inquired about psychology services and if services were being provided. Conwell said all positions have been filled and anyone needing services is receiving them.
Davis asked for turnover rate when it comes to the cooperative. “I understand special education is extremely hard,” he said. “I would just like some numbers.”
“To my understanding, they’re completely filled,” Conwell responded.
Davis’ request for turnover rate passed by a 6-1 vote, with board member Sherri Strock against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.