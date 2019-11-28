AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings Friday and Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Aaron Stritmatter of the 1000 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was fined $1 and placed on probation through Nov. 22, 2020.
Christopher J. Vogel of the 500 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was restricted for 60 days.
Logan C. Barger of the 3700 block of C.R. 47, Butler, was fined $50 for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
