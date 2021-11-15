AUBURN — The redistricting of DeKalb County council and commissioners seats is moving forward pending final approval by the state.
The DeKalb County Commissioners presented its proposed district changes during a public hearing on Monday. Auburn resident Kevin Webb, a member of the Auburn City Council, provided the only public comment during the hearing.
Webb attended the public hearing mainly to seek clarification of the changes, only suggesting the commissioners make small tweaks to district lines on the commissioners side.
With no exact plan the commissioners moved forward with the lines drawn up by Commissioner Mike Watson.
Watson said population numbers are almost even with the redrawing of the commissioners and council districts.
“I think this is considerably better than what we had previously,” Watson said.
The current commissioners’ districts divide Union Township into two parts, allowing two residents of the city of Auburn to sit on the DeKalb County Commissioners. Currently, the southeast district encompasses the southern portion of Union Township and the northeast district encompasses a small portion of the north and east side of town.
The proposed change — approved on Monday — breaks Union Township out into its own district, the central district.
The east commissioners’ district would then encompass Franklin, Grant, Troy, Wilmington, Concord, Spencer, Stafford, Jackson (north), Smithfield (east) and Smithfield (south) townships. It also includes Newville Township, Butler and Waterloo.
The west commissioners’ district encompasses Butler, Fairfield, Smithfield (west), Richland, Keyser and Jackson (south) townships. This would include the city of Garrett.
The west district represents 14,861 residents, east district 14,686 residents and central district 13,781 residents.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said this gives Union Township room to grow as the city continues to grow.
The only commissioners’ seat up for election in 2022 is the west district, which is currently held by Commissioner William Hartman. The east and central seats are up for election in 2024. These two seats — with current district lines — are held by Sanderson and Watson.
The DeKalb County Council seats were divided with a target population of 10,816. The council is made up of four districts and three at large seats. The four district seats are up for election in 2022.
Watson said there were only small changes made to the council districts to account for population.
District 1 will include Jackson (north), Jackson (south), Concord, Newville, Spencer, Stafford and Wilmington townships.
District 2 will include Fairfield, Smithfield (east), Smithfield (south), Smithfield (west), Franklin, Troy and Grant townships along with Union Township precincts 2, 4, 9.
District 3 will include Butler, Richland and Keyser townships.
District 4 will include Union Township precincts 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11.
The current council districts are represented by Eldonna King (District 1), William VanWye (District 2), Amy Demske (District 3) and Richard Ring (District 4).
If approved by the state, the district changes will take effect in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.