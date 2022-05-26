WATERLOO — As she prepares to graduate from DeKalb High School and pursue the next chapter of her life at the Savannah College or Art and Design in Georgia, senior Ava Harris is enjoying recognition of her art work at the regional level.
Harris, of Auburn, recently was announced at the recipient of a $4,000 scholarship for her animation work promoting baby boxes.
A baby box legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender an infant if she is unable to care for the newborn.
Harris will receive the scholarship from the Woodburn Baby Box Association, she said.
Her animated video shows a young mother taking her infant and placing it in a baby box at a fire station. The infant then is retrieved safely by a firefighter.
Harris said she made the animated video in memory of a friend, who died in an accident at age 14.
“I made an animation about how the baby boxes work. I did this one at home on my computer using a program. It took about three days to finish it. It had over 90 frames,” Harris said.
She hopes that her animation will be used to promote baby boxes.
Also recently, a piece of Harris’ artwork that was displayed at the FAME Festival in Fort Wayne received special recognition from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.
The work was a drawing of Albert Einstein and was created during classes Harris attends at Pancner’s Art School in Fort Wayne. Harris attends the class every Monday and has been a student there since about age 9, she said. She also took art classes while a student at DeKalb, she added.
“I want to go into animation and video game design,” Harris said of goals.
“My dreams in pursuing the arts … I want to present perspectives to people and inspire them with stories through art. So hopefully they have something to resonate with.”
Harris credits her mother, Nikki Prichard, for encouraging her in her pursuits.
“She is super supportive of me and she does a lot to make sure that I’m noticed and make sure that I’m taking part in things … And the rest of my family really cares about me,” she said, smiling broadly.
