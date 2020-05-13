WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council on Tuesday approved raises of 50 cents per hour for the town’s street department employees.
Council members compromised by settling on 50 cents instead a $1-per-hour raise that originally was proposed.
“That’s still a sizable raise. That’s $1,000” per year, Councilman Jess Jessup said.
Jessup made a motion to approve the raise after saying he was reluctant to go higher because of the pandemic’s potential for reduced revenue. The street department budget depends on gasoline tax income.
Town Council President David Bolton said the street employees deserve a raise.
“Whether it’s 25 cents or 50 cents, I think these guys do a lot more than other street department employees do. We put a lot more on them than is in their job description,” Bolton said, comparing Waterloo’s department to other towns.
“At some point, we have to realize that we can’t compete with Kendallville or Auburn,” Jessup said about pay comparisons with other communities.
“I’m not opposed to looking at this all again in the future. This is a difficult time,” Jessup concluded.
Council members met in the historic Waterloo Depot, instead of that their usual site at the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
At the end of the meeting, council members agreed to move their meeting site permanently to the depot.
Town Manager Pam Howard said DeKalb High School will bring a mobile tribute to graduating seniors to park in front of Waterloo Town Hall sometime between May 26-29. The exact time and date will be announced later.
The town’s Facebook page will honor seniors from Waterloo with photos and short biographies, Howard said.
Plans call for Waterloo’s farmers market to operate on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. in Eagle Park, across Wayne Street from Town Hall. Market sessions will begin June 12 and continue through Sept. 25.
Howard told councilmen, “We are so close” to obtaining a Department of Natural Resources grant to extend the Auburn-Waterloo Trail one-half mile north to Walnut Street from its current ending at the south town limits.
Howard reported on construction progress at the new Veterans Memorial Park at Center and Walnut streets. She said the town plans to buy more fish for the park’s pond.
The council authorized Howard to submit an application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve the town’s sewage collection and treatment system.
Howard also discussed intentions to seek a federal grant to improve Center Street south of U.S. 6, possibly by 2026.
“Our Dream for Center Street is to make it look like Wayne, with the lights all the way down to the park,” as well as sidewalks on both sides of the street, Howard said.
