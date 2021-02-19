AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The total follows a day with only four cases, the lowest total since mid-August. It brings the total to 75 cases for the past seven days, Feb. 13-19.
Friday’s new cases also bring the county’s total to 3,838 since the start of the pandemic.
Friday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; three from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; and none who are older than 60.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
After four straight days of statewide COVID-19 case counts below 1,000, Indiana just barely topped that mark on Friday.
But positivity still remained very low, below the statewide benchmark of 5%, so overall the situation continues to look good for the state at this time.
Indiana logged 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, breaking a four-day streak of sub-1,000 case counts. But that total is down about 400 cases compared to last Friday, so Indiana continued to see a trend of improvement.
Friday’s case count came on a higher testing number of about 32,000, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.2% on the day, which continues to run at the lowest levels the state has ever seen.
The combination of high testing numbers and low positivity is strong indicator of low spread spread of the virus, even if case counts do tick up a little day-to-day when testing numbers rise.
The state did record 44 deaths Friday, which is slightly above the running monthly average of 42 deaths per day. No deaths were reported in the four-county area, which has logged only four deaths combined in February.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked down to 948 patients across the state, the lowest since Oct. 2.
Indiana is nearing where it was during mid-2020 with hospitalizations, when the state saw a range of 600-900 people hospitalized most days between June and October.
Locally, the four-county area continues to see small increases in case counts.
DeKalb County added 15 new cases Friday, followed by Steuben County with 11. Noble and LaGrange counties each added five new cases.
Test positivity in Noble and LaGrange counties sits at 5% or lower, while Steuben and DeKalb counties are both just slightly under 10% this week.
