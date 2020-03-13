ASHLEY — A group of students from Country Meadow Elementary School took a “disaster day” in its first robotics competition of the season and turned it into a lesson that saw the team qualify for the state finals.
The robotics team of fourth-grader Mollee Sonnenberg, fifth-grader Joe Days, third-grader Austin Phillips and fifth-grader Ava Aldrich is coached by third-grade teacher Ann Owen. It is one of two robotics teams fielded by the school.
The team began meeting after school in August and worked to build a robot out of connection blocks. The robot is steered using a handheld controller. The group spent time revising the design before participating in its first competition in Rome City in November.
Using the controller, the aim is to steer the robot around a 4-by-8-foot field to complete challenges, such as lifting cubes onto a platform, group members explained.
Team members described the Rome City competition as a “disaster day,” agreeing that their robot was too tall, its claw did not work, and pieces of the robot were falling off.
They realized they needed to modify their robot, which they did before entering another competition in December. Their efforts paid off, as the team finished in one of the top two spots, qualifying the team for the state competition, which took place March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Country Meadow’s other robotics team narrowly missed qualifying for the state competition.
“We practiced getting ready for state and made the robot even better so we’d have a better chance at state,” Phillips said of the team’s preparation efforts.
A total of 200 teams competed at the state finals. The Country Meadow team was one of 67 teams competing in the Melba Phillips Division and finished in 65th place.
“I think the thing that I love the most is their willingness to listen to other ideas and contribute,” Owen said of the team members, noting they are willing to try again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.