Auburn opens downtown art display
AUBURN — “Enjoy the Outdoors,“ an exhibit of 20 decorated wooden garden potting benches, is now underway in downtown Auburn.
Local and regional artists turned the benches into colorful displays for the 11th outdoor art exhibit sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street organization.
The benches will be on display until Sept. 17, when they will be auction at a fundraising dinner, with proceeds split between each artist and DABA. Cash awards to artists also will be presented to artists. Funds raised at the dinner and auction will be used to fund future summer art exhibits and other events and activities throughout the year in downtown Auburn.
The benches were made by carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake.
Religious organization buys Howe Military School
HOWE— The former Howe Military School campus in Howe is about to become busy again.
The 50-plus acre site, home of the Howe Military Academy for more than 135 years, closed in 2019 in part due to declining enrollment and was put up for sale.
Phil Malone, president of the school’s board of directors, announced that this week World Olivet Assembly purchased the school. A New York-based religious organization, Olivet paid $3 million in cash for the property and its buildings. Malone said he handed over the keys to the campus on Wednesday. Olivet said workers will start the task of rehabilitating several of the campus buildings within two weeks so the organization can use its classrooms and dormitories for students this fall.
Malone said Olivet bought the campus sight unseen after viewing aerial photographs of Howe online.
According to a news release issued by Olivet, the Howe campus will become an educational facility for the World Olivet Assembly. The release says the organization plans to move forward quickly with maintenance and campus enhancement activities. At full capacity, it expects the Howe campus to accommodate 400 students, as well as faculty and staff.
Malone said Olivet leaders told him they plan to have students on campus this fall, meeting all state-issued COVID-19 recommendations for educational institutions.
Brightmark hires manager for new Ashley plant
ASHLEY — Brightmark, the global waste solutions company building a plant in Ashley, has hired northeast Indiana native Jason Sasse as the plant manager for its plastics renewal plant that’s nearing completion.
Once fully operational in the coming months, the advanced plastic recycling plant will convert 100,000 tons of post-use plastics per year into useful products such as diesel fuels and wax, with Sasse at the helm of the Ashley team.
As plant manager, Sasse will focus on implementing, facilitating and maintaining the safe operation of the Brightmark Ashley Plastics Renewal Facility.
“Jason is a seasoned leader with a track record of building and leading high-performing, inclusive teams that prioritize safety at plants like ours,” said Bob Powell, CEO of Brightmark. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber to help get Brightmark up and running in Ashley.”
Sasse comes to Brightmark with more than 30 years of experience in chemical manufacturing.
Sasse’s hiring comes as the company ramps up testing at the new facility, where it is now producing plastic pellets from plastics that traditionally are impossible to recycle.
The company is actively hiring for additional recycling jobs in northeast Indiana.
LaGrange County requires masks in public
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department took a big step Monday morning in its fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The health department issued a press release announcing it is now requiring people wear a facemask in public and private spaces where social distancing is impossible to maintain.
The health department notice reads “In Lagrange County, effective immediately, facemasks covering the nose and mouth must be worn in:
1. An indoor area open to the public, including public transportation and including van transports;
2. An outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained; or
3. A private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.”
The notice goes on to say LaGrange County has seen “a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks. Please do your part in stopping this disease.”
Since June 1, LaGrange County has seen the number of local cases of COVID-19 rise from 93 to 277 confirmed cases as of Sunday. That is an increase of 184 cases in just 14 days.
Parents react to possible student masks
ALBION — Central Noble school district Superintendent Troy Gaff told the school board Tuesday that a few specific decisions for the district’s reopening are still up in the air.
For now, Gaff and administrators are preparing to reopen traditionally, with no e-learning requirements.
“Our plan at this time is planning for 100% of the students to be there on day one,” Gaff said.
Whatever plan the school decides to approve, however, has to get community support, Gaff said. So, to gauge that, Central Noble surveyed its parents on what they think about reopening.
The survey netted 300 respondents, which Gaff said represents about 600 students in the district.
The first question asked if parents would send their kids to school if it opened “like normal” in August. About 86% said they would, and 14.7% said they would not.
Then, parents were asked if they would send their child to school if the state health department required them to wear masks. Of those 300 respondents, 49% said they would, but 40% said no.
The survey also asked about an online-only school plan. If offered that, 38.8% of parents would choose that for their child, and 53% said they wouldn’t.
