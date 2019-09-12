FORT WAYNE — U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Director Chuck Porucznik on Thursday announced the addition of Allen County to the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area
Created by Congress in 1988, the HIDTA task force program creates a mechanism for coordination of federal, state, local and tribal resources to combat drug trafficking in designated regions of the country.
The HIDTA designation for Allen County will allow access to federal resources to combat drug distribution and increase enforcement efforts. Law enforcement agencies now will access drug-trafficking issues and create Allen County-specific initiatives that will focus on outcomes and performance. HIDTA provides national connectivity to access drug threats and trends throughout the country.
“I am pleased that we are able to expand the footprint of the Indiana HIDTA to Allen County,” Kirsch said. “The HIDTA program is a tremendous asset to Indiana to reduce drug distribution networks’ grip on the area, therefore reducing other violent crimes like gang/cartel violence and gun offenses.”
“The addition of Allen County to the Indiana HIDTA allows five counties in the more-populated areas of the state to gain focused attention and federal resources to reduce drug-related activity and violence,” Porucznik said. “The goal of the HIDTA program is simple: disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling and disrupting drug-trafficking and money-laundering organizations through law-enforcement coordination.”
“Allen County receiving the HIDTA designation is a giant step forward in the battle against illegal narcotics distribution,” Allen County Sheriff David J. Gladieux said. “The federal resources available because of this designation, will prove invaluable not just to law enforcement, but to all of the citizens that live and work in Allen County. The collaborative effort that this designation brings to the table, by allowing Allen County to join forces and share federal resources with four other HIDTA-designated counties, will undoubtedly produce significant results in the war on illegal narcotics.”
Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said, “We already have a great relationship with various federal agencies and have worked closely with each agency to combat drugs within our community. We look forward to enhancing that relationship with our inclusion in the HIDTA program. Allen County is grateful for the opportunity to continue this important work and look forward to gaining valuable resources to enhance this effort.”
