AUBURN — Helping the county’s vulnerable populations achieve stability is the local mission of Fortify Life, a new non-profit organization in DeKalb County.
The non-profit announced its first initiative earlier this week, which finds them partnering with the DeKalb County Community Corrections and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Fortify Life will be providing assistance to inmates housed at the DeKalb County Jail who qualify to take part in work release options through the jail, including taking part in the county’s Community Corrections program. The non-profit will be providing monetary assistance to those inmates who don’t have the means to pay for the initial fees for the programs.
“We are super excited to be part of this,” said Jeremiah Otis, director of development for Fortify Life.
To take part in the county’s home detention program, offenders are charged an initial fee of $263. The Community Corrections program has a $520 initial fee on top of the daily charge to be part of the program. Fees charged to inmates help with daily operations of the program and the Community Corrections facility.
Those inmates who seek funding from Fortify Life will be put on a payment plan to pay back the funding, which will then be able to assist other inmates.
Otis said those receiving funding must be unemployed, disabled or in significant need of monetary support and be recommended by the Community Corrections Advisory Board.
“This is not a gift. It is help to facilitate what is best for them,” Otis said.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II said, “This is a win, win for the community and the program.
“I think it is a great thing that the community stepped up to help those folks,” Cserep said.
Adult inmates cost DeKalb County $52.61 per day. Helping inmates get into the program saves the county money, provides evidence-based practices to reduce re-offending and allows offenders to find a job.
Fortify Life’s new assistance program is just another effort to boost participation in the Community Corrections program.
In February, an “ad hoc” group consisting of Cserep, judges, Community Corrections employees, along with other county employees, elected officials and representatives from the DeKalb Chamber Partnership started a program working with area businesses that will help inmates find a job if they don’t have one.
Those who are eligible for the Community Corrections program now have five days to find a job once enrolled. Seven local employers have said they would be willing to hire work release participants as part of the initiative.
“There is a lot of great collaboration right now,” Otis said. “I feel like we are moving the needle.”
Otis said the non-profit was approached by DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson who asked if it could assist.
“I’m very pleased to see this program become a reality,” said Watson. “Unique to DeKalb County, it’s an outstanding example of what public and private sector collaboration can accomplish. I want to personally thank Fortify Life and everyone on the DeKalb County team who worked to make this happen.”
Otis said everything is set as soon as the first clients are recommended for the program.
“This is just another way to remove barriers,” he said.
He went on to say that this will help those inmates who want to take part in the program to be productive members of society.
