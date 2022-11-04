BMV Announces Two-Hour Closure Nov. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed for two hours — from 8:30-10:30 a.m. local time Thursday, Nov. 17 — for a team development event.
Residents are encouraged to use online services through myBMV or visit a kiosk during these hours.
Branches will resume regular business hours at 10:30 a.m. local time.
