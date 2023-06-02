FORT WAYNE — Youth will launch hydrogen-filled balloons to the edge of space this summer at Science Central.
The center is holding its first-ever High-Altitude Balloon Camp, running from Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4. Youth ages 10 to 16 are invited to enroll in the camp, which is presented by the Indiana Space Grant Consortium and NearSpace Education.
At this camp, attendees will cooperate to launch two hydrogen-filled balloons to the stratosphere. Each balloon will be outfitted with sensors, cameras, and student-designed experiments.
At the start of the camp, attendees will learn about Earth’s upper atmosphere, investigate the balloon flight profile, and build the experiments that will go up with the balloons. An expert from NearSpace Launch, a satellite research and manufacturing company, will speak to the campers about the launch and prepare them for what to expect.
The two balloons are scheduled to launch on Wednesday, Aug. 2. In case of inclement weather, Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, will serve as backup days. Live data will be transmitted to the campers while the balloons are in flight. Additional data, images, and video will be available to the campers after the balloons have been recovered.
Aug. 3 will feature an overnight stay at Science Central, during which time campers will go stargazing, interpret their flight data, and prepare a final report. Camp will culminate on Aug. 4 with presentations by the campers to their peers and any parents and adults who wish to attend.
To sign up for this camp, visit Science Central’s website. Registration is limited to 32 participants.
