AUBURN — Visitors to Gary Babineau’s racing shop on Sunday’s garage tour saw his work in progress — the 19th Indianapolis-style race car replica in the craftsman’s 22-year career.
The race car builder welcomed guests at one of six stops on the annual tour, which attracted a record crowd of nearly 400 people. The event kicks off the weeklong Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which will bring hundreds of thousands of automobile fans to Auburn for car shows, auctions and a traditional parade.
At his shop in east Auburn, Babineau showed visitors the replica 1958-1960-era Novi racer he is building for the sons of the man who drove it — the late Indianapolis 500 driver Dempsey Wilson.
“His boys, Bart and Steve, had always wanted to get one of their dad’s race cars, and of course, they’re just not around, or if they are, they’re not for sale,” Babineau said. The Wilsons commissioned Babineau to build a recreation.
Among Babineau’s Indy car replicas, this one marks the fourth Novi — a series of racers that became fan favorites for their speed and unique sound, even though a Novi never won the Indianapolis 500.
“This one has a different tale, different nose” than his other Novis, Babineau said. He installs Maserati V8, all-aluminum engines that physically resemble the Novi engine, without the quarter-million-dollar price tag.
Babineau creates his racers “from scratch,” shaping the bodies from aluminum and fiberglass, which costs $15,000 less than an all-aluminum car. His price for a racer runs around $75,000
“A lot of guys like the fiberglass, because if they vintage race it, and they spin and they mess up the nose or the tail, they can just call me and say, ‘Hey, Gary, send me out another nose or tail,’” he said.
Several of Babineau’s customers use their racers in vintage racing exhibitions. Five of his creations ran this year in the Miller Mile at Milwaukee, one of the best-known events.
With their powerful engines and weight of only 1,550 pounds, Miller’s Novi recreations can reach about 180 mph on a straightaway.
“I don’t recommend they go that fast,” he added. “It takes a little more skill than what it looks like on TV.”
Vintage racers run on tires much narrower than today’s Indy cars, making handling tricky. In those days, Babineau said, “They had a lot of power, but they didn’t have a way to get it to the ground with the tires they had.”
Babineau spends at least a year-and-a-half on each racer he builds. He’s been at work a little over a year on the latest Novi, and he hopes to send it for painting in December.
He’s been building racer recreations full-time since 1996, most of those years after moving to Auburn. In addition to the Indy recreations, he makes street-legal versions of sprint-car racers.
“I fell in love with cars when I was 5 — and especially race cars,” he said.
With his 19th Indy replica, Babineau is approaching the output of a man he calls his friend and mentor — the late A.J. Watson, who built 23 indy racers.
“My goal, when I started, was I want to build as many as A.J.,” he said. “I’ve got four more to go. … I’m close to retiring, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop building cars.”
