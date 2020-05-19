BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board approved raises of 2% for administrators and non-teaching employees in a meeting Monday night.
The pay increases apply to the regional Impact Institute and Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative as well as to DeKalb Eastern school district staff members.
“A couple” of non-teaching employees received raises greater than 2%, based on merit.
Board members approved an option for Eastside High School students to earn a physical education credit through participation in high school athletics or marching band in the coming school year.
Bids for improvements to the Eastside Media Center will be opened June 3 at 2 p.m. in the Eastside High School cafeteria. The board will review the bids at its June 15 meeting.
The board accepted retirement notices from Deborah Tieman, Eastside business teacher, and Jana Reinking, a music teacher, both effective Friday, and from Cindy Scheiber of the special education cooperative, effective at the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.