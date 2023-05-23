Cyclist suffers head injury in morning crash

ASHLEY — A South Milford motorcyclist was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital following an accident Tuesday morning reported at 6:49 a.m. near Ashley.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Clifford Minier, 50, of South Milford, suffered a severe head wound and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Minier was traveling south in the 1600 block of C.R. 27 when his 1997 Honda Gold Wing left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason.
Minier attempted to bring the motorcycle back onto the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle. Police said Minier was located in the ditch with a severe head wound.
The motorcycle was ruled to be a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Ashley Marshal's Department, Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Jeff's Towing.
