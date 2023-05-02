BUTLER — Will the glass slipper fit?
You’ll have to find out when Eastside High School brings the Rodgers and Hammerstein production to the stage in the Millie Hansen Auditorium.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 at the door.
“When considering our spring musical this year, I knew I wanted to do a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical to celebrate their 80th anniversary,” explained Eastside director Jessica Snyder.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein together created 11 musicals and received 35 Tony Awards, 15 Academy Awards, two Pulitzer Prizes, two Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards. Many describe Rodgers and Hammerstein’s body of work in the 1940s and 1950s as the ‘golden age’ of musicals.
“So why Cinderella? Cinderella is a timeless classic tale. It’s one of the most well known fairy tales. It’s also a lovable underdog story. However, Cinderella is so much more than that,” Snyder said.
Eastside’s production features Addison Davidhizar as Cinderella, Carder Davis as the king and Elmeria Stutzman as the queen. Lydia Strong plays the stepmother. Emma Brown is stepsister Portia and Charlette Strong is stepsister Joy. Milo Cumings is Prince Charming.
Aubry Lamberson is the fairy godmother. Dawson Rosswurm is the town crier. Jonathon Prosser is captain of the guard, Natalie Peterson is the chef, Eme Lamberson is the steward and Caitlin Steffen is the court tailor.
The ensemble includes Lexy Lamberson, Osric Wolfe, Nevaeh Heyman, Aiden Harger, El Cumings, Shelby Davidhizar, Tamera Tulley-Coe, Caitlin Steffen, Katalina Swartzwelder, Haidence Keen, Alexis Frey and David Rotz.
“During our first rehearsal, I explained to our actors that Cinderella has recognizable characters such as the stepmother, stepsisters, Prince Charming, fairy godmother, and Cinderella. Yet, these characters are so much more than just one-dimensional stock characters.
“While working on bringing this story to life, we worked really hard to develop three-dimensional characters that are more than just villains or heroes. We talked about motivation and why the character is saying or doing something.
“One of the reasons why I love theater is because of its ability to tell a story,” Snyder continued. “As actors, we get to step into someone else’s shoes and see things from the character’s perspective. No one is just good or bad. There is always a reason why someone does what they do and as actors we can better understand others as we consider their perspective.
“As their director, I am incredibly proud of these young actors and the characters they’ve created. I am so excited to share this show with our audience.”
In 1956, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were indisputably the world’s most successful writers of musicals. Julie Andrews was a sparkling new star, having just triumphed in “My Fair Lady.” Her agent approached Rodgers and Hammerstein and suggested a television audience would welcome a musical version of “Cinderella.”
When it was broadcast on March 31, 1957, Cinderella was viewed by more people than any other program in the history of television at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.