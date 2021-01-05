AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,148 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; five from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; two who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; four who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 226 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units. Both numbers are unchanged from Monday.
A total of 68 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 34 in December.
Area death reported
One new COVID-19 fatality was reported in Noble County on Tuesday, the only death in the local four-county area despite the state having another high tally Tuesday.
Indiana logged 142 deaths Tuesday, the seventh-straight week total deaths have topped 100 on the that particular day of the week. Deaths reports are usually highest on Tuesdays, as the state catches up from reporting lags over the weekend.
Noble County logged its 56th death all time and first of 2021, with the death occurring on Sunday. The patient was a person 80 or older, said demographic information from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 13 people in their 70s and 35 at 80 or older.
Noble County has seen the least impact from COVID-19 over the previous two months, despite having larger case counts than its neighbors.
Noble County had 17 deaths in November and December, only one more than Steuben County, which has a smaller population, but far less than the 38 in LaGrange County and 49 in DeKalb County during the final two months of the year.
Statewide on Tuesday, cases were lower at 3,415 on another day of lower-than-average testing, as Indiana rebounds from another holiday weekend.
The cases result came on a lower testing number of around 31,000, but that resulted in a positivity rate of 10.9%, which is actually lower than the previous eight days.
Testing and case numbers are still seeing impact from disruption of normal testing schedules over the New Year's holiday, and week-to-week comparisons are complicated due to the Christmas holiday the week before that.
Case counts are down a bit compared to the week of Dec. 13-19 and the days before Christmas in the week starting Dec. 20.
Indiana has come off all-time peaks set early in December, and the state has been seeing some improvement in its overall COVID-19 numbers since. That being said, testing and case averages are impacted by the reduced numbers of tests being conducted during two holiday weeks at the end of the year.
Positivity rates had come off a high point in the first week of December, but had started rising again a bit at the end of the month, suggesting that Indiana may not be as out of the woods as case numbers alone would suggest.
One metric that is less influenced by the holidays that has been showing sustained improvement, however, has been hospitalizations, which have been on a slow but steady decline since a peak on Nov. 30.
On Tuesday, the total hospital census did increase for the third straight day to 2,907 patients, although the short-term increase is not unusual lately. as patient numbers have been up and down day-to-day but overall still on a downward slope.
Locally, case numbers saw smaller-than-usual increases on Tuesday.
Noble County added 21 cases of COVID-19, while Steuben County increased just seven, and LaGrange County added six.
Looking ahead to new weekly county metric ratings on Wednesday, it appears likely that Steuben and DeKalb counties will remain in the worst red rating for another week, while Noble County likely will hold in orange and LaGrange County barely will stay in orange for the second week.
Steuben and DeKalb counties both have seven-day positivity rates well above 15%. Case counts have declined in both counties recently — although part of that decline may be attributable to the holidays and reduced testing — but likely not enough to drop the counties to orange.
Noble County's positivity is close to 15% but should hold just low enough to keep it orange, while LaGrange County may stay there again by virtue of lower case numbers.
LaGrange County's positivity is still high at more than 20%, but case counts there have been artificially low as testing has bottomed out recently compared to pre-holiday numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.