INDIANAPOLIS — Doing nothing in response to two weekend mass shootings is unacceptable, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, said in a statement Monday.
Braun and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, both reacted to deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
“Mass shootings and gun violence across our country is a complex situation; watching Congress do nothing is unacceptable, and I agree with President Trump’s call for bipartisan legislation to address this crisis,” Braun said. “Any bipartisan legislation needs to include: stronger background checks, red flag laws known as extreme risk protection orders that address mental illness, commonsense solutions that complement the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks so we can crack down on modifications that turn guns into military-style assault weapons, and steps that are responsive to a culture that glorifies violence.”
In a footnote to his statement, Braun said Indiana’s “red flag” law could become a national model. Indiana is one of only five states with a law authorizing police to seize firearms possessed by people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.
“Clearly we have multiple problems in this country — problems of hate, social alienation and the devaluing of human life — and we’re going to have to work together as a nation to address these challenges,” Young said. “I think Indiana has done a good job with respect to our ‘red flag’ law, and that’s something that needs to be part of the conversation moving forward across the country.”
Young said according to Department of Justice-funded research, most mass shooters reach crisis points in which they demonstrate warning signs through changes in behavior, expressions or threats, and this often stems from a past trauma or violence.
“We need to do far more to recognize, report, and act on these warning signs,” Young said.
Braun said Trump reportedly is considering a plan to offer federal grants or other incentives to encourage states to adopt laws similar to Indiana’s “red flag” law. He said California, Oregon, Washington and Connecticut also have “red flag” laws.
Indiana’s “red flag” law was enacted in 2005 by a Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, Braun added. They acted after a man who previously had displayed signs of dangerous behavior used a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns to shoot five Indianapolis police officers, killing one. The law is named after Timothy “Jake” Laird, the officer who was killed.
“We are all heartbroken for the victims of these terrible acts of hate,” Young said about the weekend’s shootings. “I pray for those who were injured and for the families of those who lost loved ones. And I am sincerely grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officers who acted swiftly. There is no place in this country for hate of any kind — period.”
Young added, “The president rightfully spoke out against acts of racially motivated violence and we must, as a nation, do more. That starts by grappling with the underlying disease in our communities: ideologies of hate, mental derangement and a loss of respect for human life.”
Braun said he and his wife, Maureen, are deeply troubled by the shootings.
Braun added, “There is no place for hate in our great country, our prayers are with the victims of this horrific event, and I commend the swift action from law enforcement and first responders.”
Braun concluded, “We live in the greatest country in the world, but the tone and destructive rhetoric across the ideological spectrum is tearing our country apart, and we must return to a society that works towards finding common ground on issues where we disagree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.