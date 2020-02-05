AUBURN — Thanks to the support of AWS Foundation, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is unveiling its second Access Day when visitors of all ability levels can visit the museum and engage with new, sensory-friendly programming.
Access Day will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Access Days feature additional staff and volunteers, access to sensory backpacks, a quiet space and new, hands-on activities.
“Making sure that our museum can serve our entire community is a priority, and we are excited to offer this program free of charge for families and classrooms who may need that extra support. We’re opening the doors to anyone in the disability community to visit and tell us how we can be a resource for you,” said Elyse Faulkner, the museum’s education and programs manager.
Admission will be free for members of the community with disabilities, including their families and caregivers. Pre-registration online is required. A link to the registration page may be found at automobilemuseum.org/events/museum-programs/access-days-2020.
Anyone with questions regarding registration or any other of the museum’s educational programming may contact Faulkner at 925-1444, ext. 30, or efaulkner@automobilemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.