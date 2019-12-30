WATERLOO — Town officials of Waterloo are looking forward to 2020 after taking their oaths of office Monday morning in a ceremony at the historic Waterloo Depot.
Two new elected officials begin their terms of office this week — Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski and Councilman Josh Caudill. Both were elected Nov. 5.
Council President David Bolton, who was reelected, said he sees Caudill and Duszynski “continuing to build on the teamwork that we have, along with our new town manager, Pam Howard.”
Bolton added, “I think we’ve got some exciting things going on” in the year ahead.
The town will complete phase one of Veterans Park on the town’s south side, where construction began last fall.
“When we finish that in the spring, we’ll start campaigning for phase two” of the park, Bolton said.
“We’ve got some major sewage work that we’re going to be applying for grants for. That’ll take a year just to try to secure the funding for that,” he added.
The town will extend the Auburn-Waterloo Trail from its current ending at the south town limit, stretching it northward to Walnut Street. “That will get paved this summer,” Bolton said.
Bolton hopes to see redevelopment of the main downtown block, which the town has acquired from private owners.
“We are still talking to a developer that we’ve been talking to for two years. We’re trying to seal the deal on that and make that project happen,” Bolton said.
Caudill joins the council after serving three years on the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, which led the acquisition of the downtown block and a property north of the fire station. Both sites fit into the town’s future plans.
Caudill said he looks forward to “helping the town grow and to move forward”
A 14-year resident of Waterloo, Caudill works in finance and has a wife and two sons.
Reelected to his council seat, Ken Surber also mentioned his hopes for redevelopment downtown.
At the newly acquired property north of the fire station, “We’ll be looking at the possibility of combining the safety division — the marshal and the fire department,” Surber said.
“I think there’s a lot of good things going on right now in Waterloo, and I hope they continue,” Surber said.
After taking the oath for her first term in elected office, Duszynski said, “I’m just excited to be a part of the community and be able to help move the town forward in a new direction and be involved not only just as the treasurer, but be involved in all the committees and making sure that the town’s going in the right direction.”
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, administered the oaths of office to the Waterloo officials. Smaltz said it was the first time he has been asked to perform the task.
