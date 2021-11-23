INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Auburn has a chance to double its money while working to complete a “Legacy Project” or several projects in the community.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Tuesday the nine communities to be included in OCRA’s new Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).
The City of Auburn, along with Jay County and Kosciusko County, are the first three entities to take part in the program.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said he was pleased to hear Auburn was included in the first cohort.
“We are looking forward to the year of putting together ideas with members of the community,” Ley said.
HELP is a year-long program that offers guidance for communities in spending allotments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which was created under the American Rescue Plan Act. The HELP process will culminate in a community-focused Strategic Investment Plan.
“This new program presents a unique opportunity for communities,” Crouch said. “Those chosen to participate in HELP will learn how to best spend their recovery funds in order to create a lasting positive impact and legacy in their area.”
The city received $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan dollars. To apply for the program, the city had to assure 30% of its ARPA funds would be set aside for projects. The city also must pay half of the salary of a part-time project coordinator at a cost of $20,000 for the first year and $40,000 for the second.
OCRA will be awarding up to $1 million in matching grant monies to each of the communities. Areas of focus are e-connectivity, promoting community wellness, enhancing quality of place and strengthening local economies.
Ley said the city will be looking to match $1 million of its ARP funding.
Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street, said the city could make the most of this legacy project by involving community partners in projects. These projects could also lead to other developments in the community.
“What a great opportunity for Auburn to come together and work on such a significant project as a legacy project,” Finchum said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“Our community is still enduring the pandemic and plan to come out of it on the other side soon. This opportunity to be selected by OCRA allows us to leverage our federal ARPA funds to build a legacy project. Turning negative into such a positive outcome for Auburn is truly wonderful and I am sure the outcome will be amazing.”
HELP builds upon the successes of the stellar program, while also adapting to best respond to the current challenges communities face.
“Those chosen for this program have exhibited a great dedication to community engagement and development, and we look forward to working with each of them during this process,” said Denny Springer, OCRA executive director.
Throughout the program, the chosen communities will collaborate with the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement, the Purdue University Center for Regional Development, the Ball State Indiana Communities Institute and Ivy Tech Community College. The higher education organizations will help provide training and technical assistance during the program.
“We fully expect great community support for this project,” Finchum said.
In addition to the higher education organizations these communities will partner with, they will also work with the Indiana Arts Council, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Columbus-based CivicLab and NEXT Studios.
Heading into the new year, Auburn Main Street, in conjunction with the city, will be looking to hire a part-time project coordinator to work on the project. OCRA will pay for half of the first year salary and the city will pay the other half. The coordinator will work under the direction of Finchum and Auburn Main Street. The second year of the coordinator will be paid for by the city or through grant funding.
The second cohort of communities include Daviess and Dubois counties along with the City of Vincennnes. The third cohort includes the City of Connersville, Franklin and Wayne counties.
