AUBURN — Performance driver and television star Jessi Combs, who appeared as a celebrity guest at the RM Auctions’ Auburn Spring sale in May 2018, has died.
CNN reported Combs died Tuesday after she crashed a jet-powered car while trying to beat a land speed record in Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon. She was 39.
Combs appeared in multiple episodes of the show, “Mythbusters.” She also appeared as a host in shows such as “All Girls Garage” and “Overhaulin’.”
Combs attended last year’s Auburn Spring sale, where thousands of people came to view the nearly 300 cars on offer, and may line up to meet Combs, RM Auctions reported at that time.
