AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hosting their annual meeting in the Assembly Room of Eckhart Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

The annual meeting of The Friends of the Library will include voting on officers for this year. The proposed slate of officers are:

President: Andrea Cohn

1st Vice President: Anna Muckenfuss

2nd Vice President: Katie Pfister

Secretary: Tammy Althouse

Treasurer: Aaron Rice

Members at Large:

Dale Hummer

David Hines

Dick Shankle

Don Muckenfuss

Michelle Wagner

Nikki Stamm

Nominations can also be made from the floor during the meeting.

