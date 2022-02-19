AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hosting their annual meeting in the Assembly Room of Eckhart Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
The annual meeting of The Friends of the Library will include voting on officers for this year. The proposed slate of officers are:
President: Andrea Cohn
1st Vice President: Anna Muckenfuss
2nd Vice President: Katie Pfister
Secretary: Tammy Althouse
Treasurer: Aaron Rice
Members at Large:
Dale Hummer
David Hines
Dick Shankle
Don Muckenfuss
Michelle Wagner
Nikki Stamm
Nominations can also be made from the floor during the meeting.
