AUBURN — A proposal for a large, new parking garage in downtown Auburn was revealed in a public meeting Monday.
DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman said the City of Auburn wants to buy the county’s parking lot, one block east of the courthouse, and build a four-story parking garage on the site.
When he learned that Hartman had revealed the plan, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said, “We’re nearing conclusion of that.” He later added, “We’ve got most, but not everything figured out.”
Hartman mentioned the garage plan in his monthly discussion with the DeKalb County Council, which met Monday in the courthouse.
Hartman said city officials want to build a four-story garage with 350 parking spaces.
“I don’t think they need that many,” Hartman commented. “I think they could take a story off that parking garage, but that’s up to them.”
Hartman added, “There’s another 100 spots that’s going to be needed” in the downtown area, without disclosing why.
“There’s issues coming up that nobody can talk about right now,” County Council President Rick Ring said. County officials implied that an unidentified future employer in the downtown area would need 100 parking spaces.
Ley would not confirm the proposed number of spaces in the garage or the specific need for 100 spaces.
“We’ve been working for most of the winter on potential solutions to the downtown parking concerns,” Ley said. “A parking garage is definitely one of the solutions we’re looking into. … Information on that’s forthcoming soon.”
The mayor said a garage is “perhaps one of several potential solutions” for parking. He said he had not discussed a garage with the city council, Board of Works or Redevelopment Commission.
If county officials discussed it Monday, Ley said, “It sounds like it’s coming together on their side, and that’s a positive thing.”
Hartman said county officials are negotiating how a city parking garage would affect parking for county employees, who now use the open-air lot on the property along Union Street, between 7th and 8th streets.
Hartman said the city is offering a strip of 15-18 spaces outside the garage, along 8th Street, for county employees to use at no charge. He said the county likely would need 30 more spaces inside the garage.
The city is proposing to charge $36 per month for each county employee, compared to a price of $72 per month for the public, Hartman said. He informed the council that it might need to budget about $13,000 per year for employee parking in the future.
“It is the commissioners’ opinion that the employees should not have to pay that,” Hartman said.
Council members responded that the county budget should not have to pay it, either.
“If they want our property to build a parking garage on, then we should have our 30 spots,” Ring said.
“We only want to do that if we get free spots,” Councilman Bob Krafft said.
In a separate transaction, Hartman said the city is “ready to write the check” to buy a century-old, former railroad bridge from the county for $62,822.
The sum would cover what the county owes a federal transportation agency for removal of the iron bridge. It formerly spanned the CSX railroad tracks on C.R. 75 east of St. Joe and was taken down in 2014. The structure now is being stored on county-owned land near the DeKalb County Airport, south of Auburn.
Ley wants to use the bridge structure for a new span over Cedar Creek, near 11th Street, connecting downtown Auburn to the DeKalb County Outdoor Theater on the east side of the creek..
“We do want to use it and intend to use it, although it won’t happen this year, on its 100th anniversary, sad to say,” Ley said about the bridge,
The city has not yet hired an engineering firm to design the Cedar Creek bridge. Ley said the city is in the midst of preparing its financial plan for the next five years.
“We’re putting that in mix of everything else we want to do,” Ley said about the bridge project. “I think it’s well worth the investment of repurposing that bridge.”
